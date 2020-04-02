Expedia explains credits and refunds

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2020: Expedia’s customer support team spells out how to obtain support and answers as thousands of travellers clamour for refunds and clarity.

Noting the entire travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented increase in service requests as travellers look to adjust their trips Expedia says it is currently focused on customers who need to travel over the next 72 hours.

If travel is not immediate, then visit the customer service portal that includes online tools to help you change or cancel travel plans yourself.”

Hotel booked (non-package/bundle)

For customers who booked and paid for a non-refundable rate prior to 19 March for stays between 20 March and 30 April 2020, you will receive an email asking you if wish to keep or cancel your existing booking. If you decide to cancel, you will be eligible for a full refund or full value-voucher in the form of a coupon for future travel. There is no need to call. Just cancel your booking at least 24-hours before check-in to be eligible for this offer.

For customers who booked a non-refundable rate for stays after 30 April 2020, with the evolving situation, we will continue to work with travel partners as necessary to implement flexible policies.

For customers whose accommodation plans have already been impaired by Covid-19 and whose travel date has passed, Expedia will provide a credit where possible, but it will take time.

For customers who have booked a refundable rate, visit the Customer Service Portal to change or cancel using the self-service tools on the site. Have your itinerary number ready or login to your account to locate your trip.

TIP: Make sure you’re referencing the Expedia Itinerary Number, and not the airline or hotel confirmation code.

Due to the unprecedented volume of travel disruptions, refunds and credits may take up to 30 days to process. If after 30 days you have not seen your refund or credit processed, call the customer service centre.

Flights booked on Expedia (non-package/bundle):

For customers with a flight booking through to the end of April, you should have received an email or will receive one closer to your departure date to ask if you wish to keep or cancel your existing booking.

To make a flight change or cancellation between now and 30 April 30, you can also use the new self-service tools to make it easier to manage your trip.

If your airline has cancelled your flight, Expedia says it is working through those bookings with airline partners to issue credits where applicable and will be in touch. There is no need to call.

For customers whose flights have already been impaired by Covid-19 and whose travel date has passed, Expedia is working with partners to resolve the issue.

For customers with a flight booking on a low-cost airline, we are unable to facilitate any changes or cancellations. The quickest way you can adjust your travel plans is to reach out to the airline directly.

Expedia says it is working hard to “push partners to provide travellers with as much flexibility as possible, particularly for flights that are ordinarily non-refundable or limit any changes.”

Expedia recognizes that an airline credit may not be your first choice, but “these are extraordinary circumstances that travel partners are trying to work through”.

If you purchased a fully refundable fare, Expedia is unable to process them at this time and as its airline partners have requested that it only provide airline credits. Travellers must contact their airline directly to receive more details on how to gain a refund.

