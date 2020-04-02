Bali travel fair shifts to 2021 dates

DENPASAR, Bali, 2 April 2020: Organisers of the 7th annual Bali & Beyond Travel Fair have confirmed the show will skip its 9 to 13 June calendar slot and convene in June next year.

In a statement sent out to sponsors, partners and exhibitors, the organising committee, led by Ketuk Ardana, said the show will now be hosted 8 to 12 June 2021 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre.

BBTF said it was a response to public health authorities and the precautions in place for Bali’s safety.

Commenting on the decision, Ardana added, “we need to balance between protecting public health and mitigating the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.”

The logistics of confirming the attendance of international buyers proved almost impossible after Covid-19 spread to Europe and the US, two markets that the BBTF considers priorities to boost tourism to Indonesia. Lockdowns in Indonesia, as well as travel bans and restrictions worldwide including massive cuts to international flights, are making it untenable to organise trade fairs in Asia for the foreseeable future.

Malaysia’s new mart on hold

Singapore’s Conference & Exhibition Management Services, the organiser of the inaugural Malaysia Tourism & Travel Mart (MTTM) 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed it is postponing the event.

The mart was scheduled to take place at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, from 18 to 20 June 2020.

The statement from CEMS says new dates will be confirmed for MTTM once the environment is safe.