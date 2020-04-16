Armchair travel gets you fit

BANGKOK, 16 April 2020: Avani Hotels is doing its bit to keep the spirits of armchair travellers up by partnering with four fitness influencers to produce a series of simple AvaniFit-inspired home workout routines.

Steph Elswood (@stephelswood) prepared her workout video during a recent stay at Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Zambia. An Instagram influencer Steph’s healthy living tips reflect her personal interests and range from nutrition to fitness.

Mickey Allapach Na Pombhejara (@mickey.a.np) is a certified fitness educator and coach based in Bangkok, with a key focus on strength and sports performance.

Dubai-based personal trainer Lea Radojicic (@lea_rebeldxb) is about to add a “nutrition coach” degree to her credentials. Outside of her day job at Rebel Dxb Sports, Lea’s been providing online training for those looking for personalised solutions.

An Indonesian foodie and fitness blogger, Pinkan Solang (@pinkands) shares healthy eating tips, vegan recipes and easy-to-follow exercise routines.









“As many of our guests have shifted to a digital lifestyle, and with at-home fitness on the rise, we wanted to connect with the global community in a way we know best – by providing inspiration. Wherever they are in the world, we hope past and future Avani guests make better lifestyle choices as a result of this fitstagram collaboration”, says Avani Hotels & Resort, vice president of operations Javier Pardo.

Guests can access the videos on Instagram.com/Avani_Hotels or follow #AvaniFit hashtag to check out the latest workout routines and tips from digital influencers for daily at-home fitness inspiration.