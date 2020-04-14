Agoda introduces EasyCancel

SINGAPORE, 14 April 2020: Agoda has introduced EasyCancel that allows participating partner hotels and properties worldwide to offer their guests greater booking flexibility and the option to cancel up to 24 hours before arrival.

This initial phase will relate to all bookings made until 30 June 2020 through Agoda, which is Booking Holdings’ Asia- based digital travel platform.

Agoda unveiled the new product in response to demands for broader flexible booking solutions.

It reduces guest concerns by assuring them that if they book an EasyCancel room, there will be no issues cancelling their booking if they need to do so.

This differs from Agoda’s Book Now, Pay Later option because hotels, which normally only offer non-refundable options, can also join the new programme. Hoteliers subscribing to this new product benefit from Agoda’s ability to capture what demand there is currently available, helping improve productivity.

The programme, launched in March, targets hotels in the US, the UK, all countries in Southeast Asia plus China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Agoda’s vice president of partner services, Errol Cooke, explained:” We want to help all our partners by attracting customers that still want to book a hotel, but are perhaps reluctant to do because of uncertainty around evolving travel restrictions.”

All participating properties offering the EasyCancel flexible cancellation policy will benefit from onsite merchandising and Agoda EasyCancel icons.

However, any guest’s booking cancellation received within one day before arrival date will incur the full period charge, while failure to arrive at the hotel or property will be treated as a no-show and no refund will be given, as stipulated within the property policy.