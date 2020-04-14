Seoul cuts visa-free for Thai travellers

SEOUL, 14 April 2020: South Korea has temporarily halted visa exemption for Thais travelling to the country according to a Facebook post issued by the Thai embassy in Seoul at the weekend.

South Korea is reviewing its visa rules as it attempts to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seoul, South Korea city skyline nighttime skyline.

The embassy said the temporary measure was retroactive for media visas (C-1) and short-term visas (C-3) valid for single and multiple visits issued prior to 5 April.

Thai nationals who wish to enter South Korea will have to apply for a visa at the South Korean embassy in Thailand, except for those holding diplomatic and official passports. However, all international flights to Thailand are banned until 18 April, and beyond that date, there are very few flights planned between South Korea and Thailand.

The Thai and South Korean governments signed a visa-free travel agreement in 1981 that allowed people from either country to travel and stay for up to 90 days without a visa to promote tourism. However, it also encouraged Thais to overstay the 90 days and seek work in the country.

Last month. Thailand temporarily suspended visa exemption for citizens of South Korea until 30 September 2020.