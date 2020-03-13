Thai airports scan departing passengers

BANGKOK, 13 March 2020: Airports of Thailand has introduced screening points for departing passengers at the six airports under its management.

In an effort to improve surveillance and early detection of travellers who may have symptoms linked to the Covid-19 virus, AOT says the screening of outbound passengers as well as inbound will improve travel confidence.

The checks will be carried out at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Phuket Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Hat Yai Airport and Mae Fah Luang Airport Chiang Rai.

Airports will have up to three screening areas for departing passengers; in the domestic and international passenger terminals and the security check zones.

If the checks identify a passenger with high temperatures, or they are suspected of being infected with a Covid-19 virus, screening staff will coordinate with the medical department’s clinic and notify officials from the Department of Disease Control who are legally empowered to quarantine or conduct further medical checks.

The AOT measures are part of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand guidelines for airlines on providing pre-boarding health checks.

AOT officials conceded that the additional checks could inconvenience passengers, but insisted it was an important step to fill in the gaps in the surveillance process and ensure every measure is in place to protect passenger health.