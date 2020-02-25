Red Elephant Reps ready for ITB

BANGKOK, 25 February 2020: Red Elephant Reps says it is heading for ITB Berlin confident that despite the impact of the Covid-19 virus on destinations, the trade show will deliver business for its hotel clients.

“We are expecting questions about the coronavirus as people are naturally concerned, said the company’s digital marketing and communications manager, Mary Eden. “However, the majority of our business is long term and so requests are still coming in for later in the year and into 2021.”

The company will narrow its focus to concentrate on countries that haven’t been badly impacted, such as Uzbekistan and the Maldives.

“We are still receiving the usual number of requests for Indonesia and in fact, are even seeing an increase in interest for places like Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

ITB Berlin provides the rep company with a platform to promote its luxury Indonesian hotels such as the Kayana Seminyak and Kayana Lombok, Viceroy Ubud, Samaya Ubud and Samaya Seminyak, and Samabe Bali to tour companies operating out of Europe.

“Despite the negative news, we are still getting requests for Thailand – for travel now and in the future,” Eden reported.

“We will also promote some exciting new overnight tours and immersive experiences that we represent in Uzbekistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.”

Red Elephant Reps was established in 2013 as a representative firm for hotels, resorts and travel experience providers. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the company has a network of sales reps worldwide.