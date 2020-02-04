More countries put China off-limits

SINGAPORE, 4 February 2020: Singapore Airlines group is cutting services to China and Hong Kong during February and March.

SQ cancelled some services from Singapore to Beijing Capital from 4 to 29 February.

During February the airline will maintain a daily flight minimum for Beijing and two daily from 17 to 24 February instead of three.

On the route to Hong Kong flights will reduce from six to five flights daily and on the route to Shanghai Pu Dong, SIA will maintain one daily flight down from four flights daily.

Scoot has cancelled most of its Mainland China services from 8 February to 28 March from its Singapore home base.

The Philippines has banned all travellers, except Filipino nationals and permanent residents, arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Russia has suspended visa-free travel for Chinese nationals until further notice.

New Zealand has banned all foreign visitors travelling from and transiting through mainland China, 3 February.

Flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau have been suspended from Italy until 28 April. Flights to Beijing and Shanghai were halted on 30 January.

Indonesia has confirmed it is banning all visitors from mainland China from entering Indonesia and also travellers who have been to mainland China during the last 14 days.

Oman halted all flights to and from China, 3 February, while Saudi Arabian Airlines confirmed it had suspended flights to and from China effective 3 February.