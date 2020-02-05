Emirates Festival of Literature

DUBAI, 5 February 2020: Emirates is taking its partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai to new heights and educating festival-goers about its involvement at The World’s Greatest Show during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which runs through 9 February at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

In line with the theme of “Tomorrow” – Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai will be activating a joint interactive space and rolling out unique experiences on-ground to interact with visitors of all ages, fostering an environment of creativity and encouraging discussions around Expo 2020’s central theme: “Connecting minds, Creating the future.”

From today to 8 February, visitors can learn more about The World’s Greatest Show – and get a sneak preview of the Emirates Pavilion, which will be an exploration of the future of commercial travel.

Children will enjoy creative activities at the kids’ area while reading their favourite novels and discovering the airline’s “Fly With Me Animal Toys” activity book with specific Expo 2020 Dubai activities inside. A large colouring wall with exclusive artwork design curated by Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi, will also be on display for children to enjoy. The design will include a visual interpretation of The World’s Greatest Show, including the Emirates Pavilion and Emirates aircraft adorned with Expo 2020 decals.

A bespoke Expo 2020 Dubai “pop-up” display will showcase the Expo grounds including a deep dive into the Emirates Pavilion. Visitors will have a chance to join an interactive quiz and win vouchers to select leisure outlets in Dubai as well as Expo 2020 wristbands.

Festival-goers will also get a chance to interact with Emirates’ pilot and cabin crew mascots as they roam the festival grounds with Expo 2020 Dubai mascots, Rashid and Latifa. A photo-booth will be available for visitors to take pictures as personalised souvenirs.

Emirates continues to strengthen its commitment to cultural events in the UAE, and has played a pivotal role in growing the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature into the most prominent literary event in Dubai’s annual calendar. The airline supports over 50 cultural, sports and music events around Dubai as well as the UAE, helping to build up the city into a leading centre for world-class events and festivals, and fostering vibrant communities by bringing people from all backgrounds together for unique shared experiences.

Emirates is a Premier Partner and the Official Airline for Expo 2020 Dubai, and has been working to spread awareness and capture the world’s attention around the global event and attract visitors.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021. It will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

