AirAsia flies to Ahmedabad

SEPANG, Malaysia, 5 February 2020: AirAsia will start a direct flight to Ahmedabad in India, from Kuala Lumpur 29 April 2020.

The route served by four weekly flights will improve trade and tourism flow between the western India state of Gujarat that has a population of 62 million and Malaysia.

To launch the service the airline is offering promotional fares starting at MYR199 one-way.

This follows India government’s announcement late last year to reduce India’s electronic tourist visa fees from USD100 (1-year multiple-entry tourist e-visa) to USD10 (30-days tourist e-visa for April to June; USD25 for July to March) for all eligible Malaysians, lowering the minimum visa cost by 90% for Malaysian tourists.

For more information: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, “India has never been more affordable, so there is no better time to travel. We are running some of our biggest sales yet to every India destination we fly to, including this new route from Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad. At the same time, the cost for the tourist e-visa fee for Malaysians is currently at its lowest.”

All-inclusive member fares from Kuala Lumpur to Ahmedabad are now available for booking on airasia.com from MYR199 one-way for standard seats and MYR899 one-way for Premium Flatbeds. This promotion will run until 16 February for travel between 29 April 2020 to 30 October 2020.

For the same promotional period, AirAsia also launched the “Chalo! India” sales campaign to celebrate lower tourist e-visa fees to travel to India. Fly from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar, Cochin, Kolkata from as low as MYR229 one-way, or to Jaipur, Delhi, Amritsar from as low as MYR299 one-way. All promotional fares are available for booking on airasia.com or AirAsia mobile app.

“Chalo! India” which means Let’s Go! India is AirAsia’s sales campaign for guests to discover India’s beautiful cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, amazing architecture and delectable cuisine. As a group, AirAsia flies to 18 cities in India, with 91 flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to 12 cities in India.

The city of Ahmedabad is endowed with a rich architectural heritage, which is why this walled city founded in the 15th century was also India’s first city to be declared as UNESCO World Heritage City in the year 2017. Visitors can travel back in time at the Bhadra Fort, marvel at the magnificent Adalaj Stepwell, find peace at Hutheesing Jain Temple and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram, where he had stayed for over 12 years. With its rich culture and majestic buildings, visitors will be surprised by what Ahmedabad has to offer.