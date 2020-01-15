Danang tops Google search chart

HANOI, 15 January 2020: Vietnam’s Danang city ranks first on a top 10 list of trending destinations according to the latest search data compiled by Google.

Google’s research methodology compared hotel searches that had travel dates earmarked for 2020 with searches that identified dates in 2019.

According to the list, Danang was followed by Sao Paolo, Brazil; Seoul, the Republic of Korea; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv, Israel; Marseille, France; Vienna, Austria; Bangkok, Thailand; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Perth, Australia.

Danang was also named as the top trending summer vacation destination in 2019 by American Express Travel based off its US Card Member’s proprietary booking data and year-on-year growth.

Danang topped the list with growth of 97%, and tourism official said it was due to the opening of new hotels, apartments and restaurants as well as Danang’s popularity as a golf destination.

Danang received 3.5 million foreign tourists in 2019, up 22.5% over 2018, with the highest number of arrivals coming from the Republic of Korea, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

(Source: VNAT)