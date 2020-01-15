Vietjet expands Asia flights

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2020: Vietjet has unveiled seven new routes as it expands its international flight network.

Five new routes link Hanoi, Danang and Ho Chi Minh City to multiple destinations in Japan, and the commencement of two new routes connecting Can Tho with Seoul and Taipei.

The announcement identifying five new routes was made by the airline, 13 January 2020, during the Vietnam-Japan Bilateral Tourism Promotion Conference, which welcomed more than 1,000 delegates from Japan.

The five new routes, Hanoi – Nagoya, Ho Chi Minh City – Nagoya, Da Nang – Nagoya, Hanoi – Fukuoka and Hanoi – Kagoshima, will be launched this year.

With 10 direct routes now connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Kagoshima, the new flights will boost commercial and leisure travel and should help to increase Japanese tourist arrivals to more than 1 million in 2020.

Vietjet has also inaugurated its first two international services connecting Can Tho, the hub city of the Mekong Delta region, with Taipei in Taiwan and Seoul in South Korea effective 12 to 16 January.

The Can Tho – Taipei route operates four return flights per week departing from Can Tho at 1240 and arriving in Taipei at 1710. The return flight departs from Taipei at 1810 and arrives in Can Tho at 2055. Flights started on 12 January.

The Can Tho – Seoul (Incheon) route will operate three return flights per week starting 16 January 2020. The flight will depart from Can Tho at 1650 and arrive in Seoul (Incheon) at 2355. The return flight will take off from Seoul (Incheon) at 0230 and land in Can Tho at 0620.

Vietjet currently operates seven domestic routes and two international routes from Can Tho International Airport.