Qatar inks codeshare with German rail

DOHA, Qatar, 15 January 2020: Qatar Airways has sealed a codeshare partnership with Deutsche Bahn (German railways), that offers Qatar Airways’ travellers train connections to and from key destinations in Germany.

Qatar Airways passengers can board trains to eight key cities within the DB network such as Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Hannover, Leipzig, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Munich, and Hamburg via Qatar Airways’ Frankfurt gateway in Germany.

Qatar Airways currently operates 35 weekly flights between Doha and Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin. Two daily flights from Frankfurt and Munich, and one daily flight from Berlin.

Deutsche Bahn management board member for passenger transport Berthold Huber said: “The Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn codeshare offers our joint customers a seamless, easy and flexible journey to and from different German cities.“

Qatar Airways currently operates a fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The airline will add Luanda, Angola; Osaka, Japan; Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece to its route network later this year.