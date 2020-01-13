Chinese New Year bookings soar

BANGKOK, 13 January 2020: AirAsia says its average load factor on routes to China during the upcoming Chinese New Year has soared to 90% despite concerns over a virus epidemic in Wuhan.

The airline also emphasises its fuel hedging policy, securing at 60.2 USD per barrel for up to 73% of total fuel use to mitigate against fluctuations.

Asia Aviation and Thai AirAsia chief executive officer SantisukKlongchaiya said bookings for Chinese New Year, 24 to 31 January, have grown satisfactorily, especially on routes to China, which now have a load factor Average of 90% and are expected to reach a targeted 95 to 98% at the same time assuring news of an epidemic in Wuhan has yet to impact travel to and from Thailand.

“Following the news, the airline has been cooperating with Don Mueang Airport and Phuket Airport to implement checkpoints and quarantines for international travellers, checking, screening and monitoring as per safety standards,” Santisuk said.

On the fluctuating fuel price resulting from tensions in the Middle East, Santisuk indicated Thai AirAsia had in place measures to manage risks and its capital and is exercising a policy to safeguard against swings in aviation fuel prices.

For 2020, the airline has insured Brent crude oil at an average of USD 60.2 per barrel for up to 73% of its total fuel supply, enabling it to be confident that any fluctuations in oil price will have minimal effect.