A Gili holiday goes healthy

MALE, Maldives, 13 January 2020: As a new year gets underway, a new chapter begins for the Gili Lankanfushi story that highlights healthy dining curated by executive chef Harinath (Hari) Govindaraj.

Having the vision to present guests with healthy diet options fueled by a light and fresh meal, Chef Hari introduces the “Hari’s Super Foods” menu at the resort’s Overwater Bar during lunchtime.

Inspired by the popular Buddha Bowl for vegetarians and the growing interest in a plant-based diet, Chef Hari aims to provide healthier and lighter meal options for guests. Hari’s Super Foods menu offers a selection of five different healthy bowls: Exotic, Local, Spicy & Spices, Roasted Veggies, and Greens.

Each bowl presents few ingredients from our organic garden, a variety of bread, grains, nuts, seeds and unique dressing to compliment the dish, along with an option to top the dish with a protein item such as poached eggs, seared tuna belly, and seared beef fillet for meat lovers. Click here to discover more.

Epicureans who are adventurous with food may consider the existing Gili Vegan Experience. A refreshing bespoke experience in our organic garden, and an opportunity to get up close and personal with Chef Hari to learn more about the plant-based diet and its endless possibilities using different ingredients.

The vegan experience is not only interactive dining with the chef, but also an opportunity to taste different combination of ingredients you may not have discovered before as well as to understand that the vegan experience is for everyone, not just vegans and vegetarians.

Discover endless dining options from popular themed nights to bespoke destination dining experiences; the Gili culinary team is ready with their health and wellness menus.