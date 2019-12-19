Emirates backs America’s Cup

LONDON, 19 December 2019: Emirates has been named the official ‘Presenting Partner’ of the Emirates America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event in Portsmouth, that will take place in June 2020.

As Official Presenting Partner of the ACWS Portsmouth, Emirates has helped secure the event during which world-class America’s Cup sailors will return to the Solent for a thrilling preliminary regatta from 4 to 7 June 2020 as part of the competition to win the oldest sporting trophy in the world.

The 2020 America’s Cup World Series will see all participating teams race their AC75 America’s Cup class yachts. The first ACWS event will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from 23 to 26 April 2020, the second in Portsmouth, then concluding in Auckland as part of the Christmas Race from 17 to 20 December. The ACWS is then followed by the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series which will determine which foreign yacht club will take on the Defender of America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match presented by Prada from 6 to 21 March 2021 in Auckland.

“Emirates is proud to expand its commitment to the United Kingdom, which we service with over 130 weekly flights, by bringing world-class sailing boats to the shores of the UK and giving Portsmouth City the chance to host and show its visitors the most sensational event in the sailing calendar. America’s Cup has grown to become one of the world’s greatest major sporting events, and we look forward to using this great platform to share and grow the passion for sailing as a sport and bring communities together,” said Emirates president Sir Tim Clark.

Having raced at the two previous ACWS events in Portsmouth, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said: “Portsmouth was a fanatically supportive city for the ACWS in 2015 and 2016, so we are looking forward to getting back there. The difference this time is the racing will be in the new AC75’s which will be a spectacle like nothing seen before on the Solent.

“With the dates now also confirmed for the ACWS to climax in Auckland between 17 to 20 December next year, as part of the Christmas Race, we are now really set up for an intriguing year in 2020 as the run into the main event in 2021.”

