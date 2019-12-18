Sindhorn Midtown names opening team

BANGKOK, 18 December 2019: Sindhorn Midtown, a brand new hotel due to open in Bangkok March 2020, has named its executive team this week.

The 344 hotel room that will feature 49 fully-serviced residences named Jee Hoong Tan as the general manager, who has over three decades worked for major hotel chains in Southeast Asia.

Hotel Manager Nawin Pakwattanakarn who has served in the pre-opening team since 2017 will continue in the same position.

Other appointments include director of sales & marketing Nicha Ruenthip, director of finance, Sukanya Poksupat, and director of human resources Sulapha Koranantakun.

Sindhorn Midtown is located on Langsuan Road, Lumpini Bangkok, a short five-minute walk from the BTS Sky Train Chit Lom and Ratchadamri stations.