Riyadh Air firms up A350-1000 orders

FARNBOROUGH, UK, 22 July 2026: Riyadh Air, a new international airline based in Saudi Arabia, has firmed up an order for six additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, increasing its total firm commitment for the type to 31 aircraft.

The agreement forms part of the airline’s original commitment for up to 50 A350-1000s announced in 2025. Riyadh Air will become the first airline in Saudi Arabia to operate the A350-1000 and will use the aircraft to support its international growth ambitions and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Photo credit: Riyadh Air Airbus 2026.

“The firm-up of these additional aircraft reflects Riyadh Air’s continued confidence in its growth trajectory and in the future of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector,” said Riyadh Air Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida. “Increasing our A350-1000 commitment to 31 aircraft strengthens the foundation of our future network and supports our ambition to serve more than 100 global destinations by 2030 while delivering a premium guest experience.”

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Riyadh Air as it continues to build a pioneering carrier for the Kingdom,” said Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “This additional A350-1000 commitment reflects the airline’s confidence in the aircraft’s exceptional efficiency, range and passenger appeal. As Riyadh Air advances its ambitious growth plans, the A350-1000 will play an important role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives and helping position the Kingdom as a leading international aviation hub.”

The A350 is designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles /18,000 kilometres non-stop, setting new standards for intercontinental travel.

The aircraft includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering efficiency and comfort. Its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft.

At the end of June 2026, the A350 Family had won 1,595 firm orders from 68 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.

(Source: Airbus)