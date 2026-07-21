TG to revisit Da Nang this December

BANGKOK, 22 July 2026: Thai Airways International plans to resume service to Da Nang, Vietnam, effective 1 December, establishing a twice-daily service after a 23-year pause.

Bangkok Airways previously served Da Nang until 30 March 2024, and THAI Smile, a low-cost airline subsidiary of Thai Airways International, also served the route until it ceased operations in 2023.

Photo credit: THAI. Flight schedules are unfolding for the 1 December BKK-DAD route.

For THAI, scheduling twice-daily services on the route will be challenging. It will compete head-on with Thai Vietjet, which offers three daily flights (189-seat B737). Vietnam Airlines fields daily flights (184-seat A321) and even Emirates manages to offer four weekly services on the Bangkok-Da Nang route using a B77-300ER with 354 seats.

The average round-trip fare on the route is USD150.

TG flight schedule

TG558 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0800 and arrives in Da Nang (DAD) at 0945.

TG594 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1520 and arrives in Da Nang (DAD) at 1725.

TG559 departs Da Nang (DAD) at 1045 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1240.

TG595 departs Da Nang (DAD) at 1805 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 2000.

Flight time is one hour and 40 minutes on an A320 with 156 seats configured with business and economy cabins.

(Source: Online airline schedules)