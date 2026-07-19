STB and Traveloka expand promotions

SINGAPORE, 20 July 2026: To drive the next phase of tourism growth, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Traveloka have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote Singapore as a preferred destination for travellers across five key source markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.

The agreement extends a longstanding partnership through agreements signed in April 2019, May 2022 and January 2024. For the first time, it has expanded to include Australia — a key source market for both organisations – as well as events marketing to leverage Singapore’s position as a leading hub for live entertainment.

Photo credit: Traveloka: Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, and Albert Zhang, Co-founder, Traveloka, sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Under the partnership, STB and Traveloka will collaborate across four areas: co-branded tactical campaigns spotlighting Singapore on Traveloka’s platform; destination storytelling that helps travellers discover what to see and do; travel tied to Singapore’s vibrant events calendar; and the exchange of aggregated, privacy-safe travel insights that help STB sharpen how Singapore is marketed in each source market. Traveloka’s role is to put its regional reach and consumer insights to work in support of Singapore’s destination ambitions.

Aligned with STB’s broader ‘We Don’t Wait For Fun’ campaign, the co-branded campaigns will target two priority traveller segments – visitors in the early stages of their careers and families with kids – encouraging them to seize the moment for a Singapore getaway.

“This renewal reflects the importance of Southeast Asia and Australia, as well as the strength of our longstanding partnership with Traveloka,” said Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Melissa Ow. “Traveloka’s reach, combined with its deep understanding of how travellers in this region discover and book, makes it a strategic partner in our efforts to grow high-yield visitation and ensure Singapore remains a destination worth returning to, time and again.”

Traveloka Co-founder Albert Zhang said: “Singapore is one of the most-loved destinations among our travellers, and demand across our markets continues to grow. Our role is to be a trusted enabler, bringing the audience, the insight and the all-in-one booking experience that help STB tell Singapore’s story to the right travellers. After more than half a decade working together, this renewal is a sign of the trust we’ve built.”

The collaboration also looks ahead to newer ways of working. Both parties will develop seasonal promotions aligned with Singapore’s events calendar and explore how data-driven insights and emerging AI tools can support destination storytelling and content discovery, within agreed data governance and privacy safeguards. As a data-driven platform, Traveloka sees this as part of how modern destination marketing will be done across the region.

(Source: STB)