SAS orders 18 A330s to expand its network

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2026: Scandinavian carrier SAS has placed a firm order with Airbus for 18 A330-900 aircraft as part of its ongoing fleet renewal strategy.

The agreement was signed during a recent ceremony in Copenhagen by Anko van der Werff, SAS CEO and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Photo credit: SAS — A330neo AIRBUS SAS 2026.

The aircraft will support SAS’ ongoing international network expansion, enabling the airline to expand existing high-capacity routes globally and introduce new ones.

“On behalf of SAS, I am delighted to announce this order for the Airbus A330-900. Combining outstanding economics with improved environmental performance, the aircraft will play a key role in our long-term fleet strategy. It will allow us to deliver an exceptional customer experience, expand our network, and offer greater flexibility and convenience for our passengers.

We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Airbus well into the future”, said SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

“We are immensely proud to see SAS reaffirm its trust in Airbus to drive its fleet modernisation. The A330-900 is the undisputed benchmark for efficiency and versatility in its category. By integrating these 18 A330neo, SAS will benefit from unbeatable seat-mile economics with its existing Airbus fleet,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

Powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo is designed to fly up to 8,100 nautical miles / 15,000 kilometres non-stop and reduce fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and operating costs by 25% compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft. The A330neo Airspace cabin offers passengers and crews the latest modern in-flight products for a comfortable flying experience.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330 family can already operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to reach 100% SAF capability by 2030.

At the end of May 2026, the A330 family had won over 1,950 orders from 133 customers worldwide.

(Source: Airbus)