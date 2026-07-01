Etihad links the UAE and Bangladesh

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2026: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, launched its inaugural flight to Dhaka last week, operating a B777 to the capital of Bangladesh.

The route strengthens trade and cargo connectivity across the South Asia corridor and responds to sustained demand for both passenger travel and logistics between the UAE and Bangladesh.

Photo credit: Etihad. Etihad inaugurates services to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

EY382 departed Abu Dhabi at 2200 on 26 June, arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, the following morning. The new service operates four times weekly, using Etihad’s Boeing 777 aircraft configured with 28 lie-flat business seats and 374 economy seats.

Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “Our first flight to Dhaka departing fully booked speaks to the strength of the bond between the UAE and Bangladesh, and to the sustained demand we’re seeing across both passenger and cargo segments on this route. The UAE is home to one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in the world, and this service is a direct link for the families who call both countries home, as well as a gateway for the Bangladeshi diaspora across the GCC, North America and the UK travelling via Abu Dhabi.”

Beyond passenger demand, the route’s widebody belly-hold capacity supports cargo movement for Bangladesh’s globally significant garment and textile sector. Bangladesh continues to see strong economic growth underpinned by this industry, and the new capacity gives exporters improved, reliable access to markets across the Middle East, Europe and North America, with Abu Dhabi serving as a key gateway between South Asia and Etihad’s expanding global network.

Guests travelling via Abu Dhabi can take advantage of Etihad’s stopover programme, which allows passengers to break up their journey and explore the UAE capital before continuing.

Visitors can experience Abu Dhabi’s many cultural landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the recently opened Zayed National Museum, alongside its award-winning beaches, dining, and waterfront attractions, before connecting onward via Etihad’s growing global network.

With Dhaka now part of the network, Etihad continues to strengthen its presence across South Asia, building on routes that connect the region’s communities and industries to the world through Abu Dhabi.

(Source: Etihad)