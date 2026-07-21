Cebu Pacific wet leases aircraft to Vietnam Airlines

MANILA, Philippines, 22 July 2026: Cebu Pacific is supplying wet lease services to Vietnam Airlines, deploying one of our Airbus A320neo aircraft to support the Vietnamese carrier’s domestic operations over the coming months.

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the aircraft will be operated by Cebu Pacific’s own pilots and cabin crew, serving domestic routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Vinh, and Da Nang.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific will become Southeast Asia’s first low-cost airline to introduce Starlink Wi-Fi service during flights.

The airline confirmed last week that it will roll out Starlink on domestic flights starting in 2027.

The collaboration marks a milestone for Philippine aviation and positions Cebu Pacific as the first low-cost airline in Southeast Asia to bring Starlink onboard.

Cebu Pacific and fellow Indigo Partners portfolio airlines Frontier (US), Wizz Air (Europe), Volaris (Mexico), and JetSmart (South America) expect to install Starlink on over 1,000 aircraft. The deployment represents one of the largest global commitments to next-generation inflight connectivity, with airlines bringing low fares and access to reliable Wi-Fi provided through a new system managed directly by Starlink.

“Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience,” said Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

(Source: Cebu Pacific)