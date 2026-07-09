Etihad signs MoU with Fastjet Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 10 July 2026: Etihad Airways and Fastjet Zimbabwe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new interline partnership, a codeshare agreement, and a frequent flyer partnership.

The collaboration will improve connections for guests, allowing them to book destinations currently flown by both airlines on a single ticket.

Photo credit: Etihad. (left) Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, Vivian Ruwuya and (right) Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, Arik De.

The agreement was signed in Harare on 7 July 2026, with sales opening on 24 August 2026.

Under the partnership, guests travelling on Etihad can connect onward on Fastjet Zimbabwe to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg, combining travel on both airlines.

The partnership builds on Etihad’s upcoming direct service between Abu Dhabi and Harare, launching on 24 March 2027, extending the airline’s reach beyond the Zimbabwean capital to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, and giving guests across Etihad’s network a simple way to reach them.

For Fastjet Zimbabwe, the partnership also opens the door to Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s wider global network. Those staying in the UAE capital will find a city that rewards slowing down, from the Corniche and the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat to the quiet of the desert beyond the city, with up to two complimentary hotel nights through the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

Fastjet Zimbabwe will become Etihad’s 32nd airline partner, with guests in the future enjoying frequent flyer benefits across both airlines.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, Arik De, said: “Africa is an important part of Etihad’s growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests. From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation.”

Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, Vivian Ruwuya, added: “This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe. From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad’s global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket. We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places.”

Travel under the partnership is available from 24 August 2026.

(Source: Etihad)