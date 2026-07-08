Anurak wins regenerative tourism award

BANGKOK, 9 July 2026: Responsible tourism resort Anurak Lodge in southern Thailand won recognition for its Regenerative Tourism operations at the 2026 Responsible Tourism Awards Southeast Asia.

The award ceremony for regional winners took place in Sarawak, Malaysia, on 7 July, at the International Conference on Responsible Tourism and Hospitality (ICRTH).

Photo credit: Anurak Lodge. Taking a lead role in reforestation, garden-to-table cultivation, composting, recycling and reducing energy consumption.

Among six categories, Anurak Lodge earned acclaim for Regenerative Tourism, a category where tourism goes beyond reducing negative impacts and strives to leave a place in better condition than before.

The property, a 19-key ecolodge located on the border of Khao Sok National Park, in Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, has previously won sustainability awards from the Pacific Asia Travel Association, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and SKAL.

Lodge manager, George Newling-Ward, accepted the award on 7 July at the ward ceremony in Miri, Sarawak.

At the ICRTH event, awards were also given to tourism operators for excellence in local economic benefits, diversity, equity and inclusion, nature-positive actions, cultural diversity, and adaptation to climate change.

Anruak Lodge was established in 2016 with the vision of creating tourism that benefits both people and nature through ecological recovery.

Rainforest Rising

Anurak Lodge’s Rainforest Rising project, for example, has been replacing commercial palm oil trees with wildlife-friendly indigenous species for seven years. Guests help plant young saplings such as black plum, Burmese grape tree, and cowa mangosteen. These indigenous species are good for insect pollination. They support bird and wildlife biodiversity.

(Source: Anurak Lodge)