Oceania Cruises unveils 2028/29 voyages

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2026: Oceania Cruises has unveiled its new 2028 & 2029 Collection of Voyages, featuring more than 230 itineraries across the globe.

Sailings range from seven to 180 days and include more than 60 overnight port stays. Opening for bookings 18 June, 2026, this double launch of two full future seasons gives guests and travel advisors greater time and flexibility to plan their journeys well ahead.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises. Oceania Vista, Valletta, Malta.

Iconic cities such as Tokyo, New York and Amsterdam frame these journeys, weaving together sun-drenched islands, lesser-known gems and new favourites waiting to be discovered. The collection spans an extraordinary range of ports, from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the remote Japanese harbour towns of Ishigaki and Miyazaki, the volcanic drama of Iceland’s Húsavík and the pristine wilderness of Alaska’s Icy Strait Point. Along the way, guests can drift through the Indonesian archipelago, follow the blaze of autumn foliage along the St. Lawrence River and explore the dramatic fjords of Milford Sound.

More than 60 overnight stays across two seasons: Featured throughout the 2028 & 2029 Collection, these include extended time in well-loved cities such as Copenhagen, Lisbon, Bangkok and Bali, as well as smaller ports like Seville and Malé. Late-evening departures and overnight stays – hallmarks of Oceania Cruises – invite deeper discovery and connection to life ashore.

From Alaska’s last frontier to Japan’s hidden ports on Oceania Riviera: Oceania Riviera returns to Alaska in summer 2028 before transitioning to Asia-focused sailings, including a greater emphasis on Japan beyond the expected. Itineraries feature rarely visited ports including Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Miyazaki – destinations inaccessible to larger ships – alongside calls in Tokyo and Osaka.

Oceania Aurelia debuts her inaugural World Cruises: Welcoming fewer than 500 guests, Oceania Aurelia will sail her inaugural 180-Day Around the World voyages in 2028 and 2029, sailing from Miami and Los Angeles, respectively, before concluding in New York.

Oceania Allura extends the Mediterranean winter season: Oceania Allura returns for a second Mediterranean winter season in 2028 and 2029, exploring Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain from November through March during cooler, calmer months. With more than 80 Mediterranean itineraries, this marks Oceania Cruises’ most diverse range of sailings in the region to date.

Asia sailings

Oceania Marina and Oceania Riviera cover Asia across both seasons, with an emphasis on Japan’s smaller coastal ports alongside its great cities. Sailings are complemented by overnight stays in Bangkok and Singapore and sailings through the Indonesian archipelago, including Komodo Island.