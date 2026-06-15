Meliá hires Pattaya GM

PATTAYA, 16 June 2026: Alexander Lopez, a seasoned professional with substantial hospitality experience in Europe and Asia, has been appointed general manager of Meliá Pattaya Hotel.

The 234-room hotel opened in February last year in the heart of Pattaya.

Alexander Lopez.

Lopez, of Swedish and Spanish heritage, joins Meliá Pattaya Hotel after serving as general manager of W Koh Samui in Thailand for more than two years.

Before his appointment at W Koh Samui, Lopez served as Interim General Manager at W Maldives after joining the property as resort manager.

After studying hotel and hospitality management at Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, he began his hospitality career in Sweden at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel in 2009 before moving into senior roles in Spain, Switzerland, China, the Maldives and Thailand.

His experience in Thailand spans more than a decade. It includes senior leadership roles at W Koh Samui, Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort in Koh Samui, and The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa in Phuket. He was also part of the W Hotels Global Brand GM Advisory Board and Marriott International Rooms Advisory Board, APEC.

“His extensive luxury hospitality experience, particularly his deep familiarity with Thailand, makes him exceptionally well placed to lead Meliá Pattaya Hotel,” said Meliá Hotels International Managing Director Asia Pacific Ignacio Martin.

About Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Meliá Hotels & Resorts is the best-known international brand in the portfolio of Meliá Hotels International; it has more than 100 city and resort hotels in the main leisure and business destinations of Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

(Source: Meliá Hotels & Resorts)