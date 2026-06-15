Macao hosts the Skal Asia Congress

MACAO, 16 June 2026: Macao welcomed the 55th Skal International Asia Congress from 11 to 14 June, with 198 delegates from 18 countries and regions in attendance.

Under the theme “Celebrating Heritage – Empowering Innovation,” the congress convened at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macao. Officiating guests at the opening ceremony of the congress included MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the acting President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long, the Director of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Elaine Wong, the President-elect of Skal International, NSN Mohan, the President of Skal International Asia, Shekhar Divadkar, the President of Skal International Macao, Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli and the Chief Hospitality Officer of SJM Resorts, SA, Gerald Walker.

Skal International President-elect NSN Mohan highlighted in his remarks that the congress served as a shining example of what can be achieved through passion, collaboration, and vision, stating that the outstanding work of the organisers has not only strengthened partnerships among tourism leaders across Asia but also spotlighted Macao’s rich culture, heritage, and world-class hospitality to the international community.

The opening ceremony of the congress was followed by three panel discussions featuring around 10 national and international guest speakers that addressed topics such as forging the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a united tourism powerhouse, the vitality of regeneration in cultural tourism, and the impact of technology and AI in the development of tourism.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes joined a panel discussion with the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Professor Kam Hung, and the Chief Advisor of The Costa Advisory, representing Warner Bros. Discovery, Con Apostolopoulos.

The MGTO director elaborated on how Macao was working with Hong Kong and Guangdong to leverage the region’s increasing connectivity and favourable policies to implement initiatives that position the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a unified, world-class tourism destination brand for multi-destination travel.

During the four-day congress, in addition to attending Skal International Asia’s internal meetings, delegates explored Macao’s heritage and community districts.

MGTO organised in-depth cultural tours of Macao for delegates to visit the Historic Centre of Macao and community areas, with itineraries ranging from the Ruins of St Paul’s to Travessa da Paixão, Rua dos Ervanários, and Luís de Camões Garden, among other sites.

Founded in 1934, Skal International is a network of tourism professionals dedicated to promoting the industry and fostering friendship and contacts among its members. Currently, there are 294 Skal clubs in 75 countries and regions, including Macao, supported by approximately 12,500 members.

This is the fourth time Macao has hosted the Skal Asia Area Congress, following successful events in 1994, 2007, and 2018.

(Source: MGTO)