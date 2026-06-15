BANGKOK, 16 June 2026: Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld continues to strengthen their position as one of Bangkok’s leading integrated MICE destinations, combining more than 10,000 square metres of event space, 505 guestrooms and suites, and direct access to Bangkok’s commercial, retail, and transportation networks within the heart of the city.

Located above CentralWorld, one of Asia’s largest lifestyle and shopping destinations, the integrated venue accommodates events ranging from executive meetings and incentive programmes to international conventions, exhibitions, product launches, gala dinners, and large-scale corporate gatherings. With capacities ranging from 10 to 6,000 attendees, the destination offers organisers a single venue capable of supporting events of virtually every scale and format.

“Today’s event organisers are looking beyond meeting space alone. They want destinations that can deliver convenience, connectivity, accommodation, dining, and memorable experiences within a single location,” said Robert Maurer Loeffler, General Manager of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and Vice President of Operations for Centara Hotel & Resort. “Our integrated platform allows us to host events ranging from board meetings to conventions for 6,000 delegates while providing direct access to one of Bangkok’s most dynamic business and lifestyle districts. As international demand for Bangkok continues to grow, we remain committed to supporting organisers with the infrastructure, expertise, and flexibility required to deliver successful events of every scale.”

Recent international congresses have further reinforced the venue’s standing within the global meetings industry. In 2024, the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld hosted the 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology (APSCVIR), welcoming leading specialists from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The venue also hosted the Global Spine Congress 2024, one of the world’s leading gatherings for spine surgeons, researchers, and healthcare professionals. The congress welcomed more than 2,000 participants, featured over 600 speakers from 59 countries, and included more than 120 scientific sessions, as well as a sold-out exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in spine care.

At the centre of the destination is the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, the largest convention venue within Bangkok’s central business district. Designed to accommodate large-scale international events, the venue combines flexible configurations, advanced event technology, and dedicated support teams experienced in delivering regional and global programmes.

The Convention Hall serves as the venue’s flagship event space, offering a pillar-less configuration with seating for more than 5,000 guests. Flexible staging, professional audio-visual systems, and integrated lighting capabilities allow the space to be adapted for conventions, exhibitions, concerts, product launches, and corporate assemblies. The hall is complemented by 1,291 square metres of pre-function space, with an additional 385 square metres available through the convention centre’s open atrium, creating opportunities for exhibitions, networking functions, registrations, and sponsor activations.

For gala events, conferences, and high-profile corporate occasions, the World Ballroom provides a pillar-less setting with high ceilings, soundproof partition walls, large-format projection systems, and professional lighting and production capabilities. A dedicated 706-square-metre pre-function area overlooking the Bangkok skyline further enhances its suitability for receptions, award ceremonies, product presentations, and celebrations.

The venue’s Lotus Suites comprise 15 meeting rooms ranging from 58 to 412 square metres, accommodating between 10 and 400 guests. Equipped with integrated audio-visual facilities and natural daylight in selected rooms, the suites are designed for seminars, breakout sessions, training programmes, executive meetings, and private functions. An adjoining 809-square-metre pre-function area provides additional flexibility for registrations, product displays, exhibitions, and networking breaks.

For smaller corporate gatherings, M23 offers a dedicated executive meeting environment featuring four naturally lit boardrooms designed for groups of 18 to 50 participants. The contemporary venue is well-suited to board meetings, strategy sessions, workshops, and leadership retreats that require greater privacy and a more focused working environment.

Beyond its event facilities, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offer 505 guestrooms and suites alongside a collection of dining destinations including Red Sky, CRU Champagne Bar, UNO MAS, COCOA XO, Ventisi, Tea & Tipple, and Mill & Co. These venues allow organisers to extend programmes through networking receptions, client entertainment, executive dinners, and incentive experiences within the same destination.

Connected directly to CentralWorld and accessible via a covered Skywalk linked to Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network, with convenient connections to the Airport Rail Link, the venue offers seamless access between accommodation, meetings, dining, shopping, entertainment, and both Suvarnabhumi Airport and key business districts across Bangkok

Supported by internationally recognised event standards, including the ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management certification, Centara Grand at CentralWorld and the Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld continue to strengthen their position as leading destinations for international meetings, conventions, exhibitions, and corporate events in Asia.

For more information, call +66 (0)2 100 1234 or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgcw.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)