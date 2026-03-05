JLL advises on Compass Hotel Nagoya sale

TOKYO, 6 March 2026: JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced earlier this week that it has advised on the sale of the Compass Hotel Nagoya, owned by Nagoya Hotel Investments TMK, to ES-CON JAPAN REIT Investment Corporation for a total consideration of JPY4.4 billion.

Opened in 2019, the Compass Hotel Nagoya is an urban-type hotel with 130 rooms, located in the Nagoya Station area, a gateway and economic hub of the Chukyo region.

Photo credit: Compass Hotel Nagoya.

The area continues to undergo urban enhancement and redevelopment, offering exceptional accessibility for both domestic and international travellers, including tourists and business users alike.

“Nagoya offers both geographical advantages, being close to popular tourist destinations such as the Ise region and Takayama in Gifu, and a strong economic base supported by major companies such as Toyota Motor Corporation.

This unique combination attracts both leisure and business travellers,” said JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Managing Director, Investment Sales Japan, James Abe.

“Furthermore, with upcoming major events like the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, as well as strong draws such as Ghibli Park and LEGOLAND Japan, along with expectations surrounding the Maglev (Linear) train opening, investor interest in Nagoya’s hotel market is expected to remain robust.”

(Source: JLL)