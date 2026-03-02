Qantas sets up seasonal Las Vegas flights

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2026: Taking off on 29 December 2026, a new seasonal Sydney–Las Vegas direct service will run until 12 March 2027, saving customers up to five hours of travel time by eliminating the need for connections through another US city.

This becomes the 101st destination on the Qantas network and the airline’s eighth city across North and South America, joining Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Dallas, New York, Vancouver and Santiago.

Photo credit: Qantas.

Open for booking since 26 February, the service will operate during some of the city’s biggest global events and expos including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest and most influential tech show, and as Vegas plays host to the National Rugby League’s (NRL) annual season kick off Las Vegas Festival, which has quickly become a flagship event for Australian and international sports fans.

For the past two years, the airline has operated charter flights in partnership with NRL from Australia’s East Coast to Las Vegas to get Aussie fans to rugby games. Flights took off this week and, for the third year in a row, are fully booked.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said strong customer demand for international travel is driving the airline’s expansion of seasonal services to destinations like Las Vegas.

“Australians’ appetite for international travel continues to be incredibly strong. Rome and Sapporo have shown us there’s real demand for seasonal services to destinations people want to visit at certain times of year, and we’re continuing to expand those direct connections around the world,” Wallace said

“Our historic fleet renewal is giving us the flexibility to deploy aircraft where we see demand, opening up route possibilities that simply weren’t there before. Las Vegas becomes our 101st destination and is a great example of how we’re using that capability. This growth also creates real opportunities for our people, particularly our pilots and cabin crew, as we expand where we fly,” said Wallace.

Key information

Sydney (SYD) to Las Vegas (LAS) will operate as QF55, with the inaugural flight scheduled for 29 December 2026 and continuing until 12 March 2027*.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will serve the route with three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

QF55 is scheduled to depart Sydney at 2100 and arrive in Las Vegas at 1555 (flight time is 13 hours and 55 minutes)

Economy return fares start from AUD1,099.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval.

(Source: Qantas)