ITA Airways expands summer season network

ROME, 6 March 2026: ITA Airways will increase flights to Germany during the summer season 2026, offering 47 weekly frequencies between the two countries, the airline announced this week at ITB Berlin.

Flights will connect Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg with ITA’s hubs at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate.

Photo credit: ITA Airways.

During the upcoming summer season, ITA Airways will operate flights to 72 destinations, including 19 domestic, 36 international, and 17 intercontinental, with 12 seasonal routes (three domestic and nine international) serving the Italian, Greek, and Spanish islands.

ITA Airways will also resume flights to London Heathrow (LHR). The new connection from Rome Fiumicino to the British capital will offer a twice-daily service.

The new intercontinental flight to Houston, US, will also begin on 1 May 2026, the first direct connection between Rome Fiumicino and the Texas state capital. ITA will fly three weekly services, increasing to five in June. Houston is ITA Airways’ ninth destination in the North American market, further strengthened by an increase in weekly frequencies to Miami, from seven to nine starting in June.

The summer schedule features new direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Malaga, Valencia and Marseille, as well as an increase of seven weekly flights to Tunis between June and September, in addition to seasonal connections between Olbia and Turin and between Olbia and Genoa, both operating in August with one weekly frequency on Saturdays.

ITA Airways continues its integration into the Lufthansa Group, which includes 63 projects aimed at generating benefits, including increased revenues and reduced costs.

Since the launch of operations in October 2021, ITA Airways has expanded its fleet from 52 aircraft to 106 Airbus aircraft, 72% of which are next-generation models, with an average age of 6.3 years.

(Source: ITA Airways)