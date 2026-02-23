Vietjet signs mega US agreements

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2026: Vietjet has signed multiple agreements with leading US corporations and financial institutions, totalling more than USD6.3 billion (SGD7.99 billion).

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam, alongside senior Vietnamese and US officials. government officials in Washington DC, where General Secretary To Lam attended the opening session of the United States-led Board of Peace, an international body established to support peace, stability, and reconstruction in Gaza, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney signed an agreement for the selection of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and maintenance services for 44 Airbus aircraft, valued at approximately USD5.4 billion (SGD6.85 billion)

The event comes amid continued momentum in Vietnam–US relations, particularly across the economic, financial, and technology sectors. On this occasion, the State Bank of Vietnam and the US Department of the Treasury also issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to enhanced cooperation under the Vietnam–US Macroeconomic and Financial Policy Dialogue framework.

As Vietjet continues to expand its international network, the strengthened fleet and financing capacity also support growth in high-demand regional markets, including Singapore, where Vietjet currently operates direct routes linking Singapore with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

USD5.4 Billion (SGD6.85 Billion) Engine and Maintenance Services Agreement with Pratt & Whitney

Vietjet and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, a global leader in aircraft engines and engine services headquartered in the United States, signed an agreement covering the selection of Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines and comprehensive maintenance services for 44 A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft. The total estimated value of the contract is approximately USD5.4 billion (SGD6.85 billion).

Under the agreement, Pratt & Whitney will provide new-generation engines to optimise operational performance, reduce operating costs, and lower emissions, advancing Vietjet’s sustainable development and green transition strategy.

Boeing 737-8 Aircraft Financing Agreement with US Partner

Vietjet also signed an aircraft financing agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management to finance six Boeing 737-8 aircraft, valued at approximately USD965 million (SGD1.22 billion) at list prices.

The agreement marks a significant step in Vietjet’s strategy to diversify international funding sources while strengthening its financial capacity and capital structure in line with global standards.

A Milestone in Vietnam–US Aviation and Economic Cooperation

With a combined value exceeding USD6.3 billion (SGD7.99 billion), the agreements carry significance beyond their commercial impact. They support deeper collaboration in technology and finance, contribute to job creation, and strengthen value chain integration between the two economies.

Vietjet Managing Director Nguyen Thanh Son said: “These agreements in the United States reflect Vietjet’s strong commitment to expanding the scale of international partnerships and developing a modern, sustainable fleet. They provide a solid foundation to enhance our financial strength, elevate operational standards, and support long-term growth for the aviation industry in Vietnam and globally.”

(Source: Vietjet)