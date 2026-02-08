Tripseed attains People and Planet certification

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, 9 February 2026: Tripseed, a majority-woman-owned and locally owned travel company based in Thailand, has achieved People and Planet First Verified Social Enterprise status.

The independent verification confirms that the company exists to solve social and environmental problems and has governance and ownership structures in place to protect this purpose over the long term.

Photo credit: Tripseed. Tripseed reinvests a minimum of 50% of profits into social justice and environmental initiatives.

The People and Planet First verification, valid as of 1 January 2026, recognises enterprises that prioritise purpose over private profit, operate with a self-sustaining revenue model, reinvest the majority of surplus into their mission, and embed social and environmental responsibility within their legal and governance structures.

Unlike traditional sustainability certifications that focus primarily on operational practices or environmental metrics, People and Planet First assesses how a business is designed and governed. It verifies that responsibility is structurally embedded in ownership, decision-making, and the use of profits, rather than relying solely on policies or voluntary commitments, recognising enterprises that are regenerative and distributive by design.

For travel agents and tour operators, this provides independent assurance that Tripseed’s responsible tourism claims are not marketing-led, but legally and operationally protected, reducing reputational risk and strengthening confidence in long-term partnerships.

“We have always believed that certifications should be transformative, not decorative,” said Tripseed Chief Growth Officer Ewan Cluckie. “This verification confirms what we have built: a business where commitment to equality, fair economic contribution, ethical governance, and environmental protection is not just policy, but structurally protected.”

Tripseed’s governing articles require the company to reinvest at least 50% of profits in social justice and environmental protection initiatives.

The company is also a signatory to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles and a member of the Social Enterprise Thailand Association, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible business practices within the Thai economy.

The verification follows Tripseed’s public decision to step away from traditional certification frameworks, as the company sought verification models with a stronger emphasis on legal structure, tax responsibility, and balanced attention to social sustainability, governance, and environmental impact.

Tripseed’s Economic Distribution Disclosure Initiative, an industry first, provides transparency on how tourism revenue flows within destinations and was recognised as a finalist in the Social Entrepreneurship in Tourism Awards 2024.

People and Planet First is stewarded by an international coalition of social enterprise networks, including the Social Enterprise World Forum, and was developed to provide a globally inclusive and credible verification framework for enterprises that are regenerative and distributive by design.

Tripseed delivers immersive B2B travel experiences across Thailand, working closely with overseas tour operators and travel advisors. Its services include supply chain monitoring to support responsible tourism practices, support for locally owned enterprises, strict payment protections for tour guides and freelance workers, and comprehensive accessibility services. In 2024, the company won the Gold Award for Making Travel Inclusive at the International Centre for Responsible Tourism SEA Awards for its accessibility initiatives, including Thailand’s first wheelchair-friendly tuk-tuk tours.

About Tripseed

Tripseed is a People and Planet First Verified Social Enterprise and travel company headquartered in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Majority women-owned and locally owned, the company partners with international tour operators and travel advisors to deliver ethical travel experiences rooted in authentic local connections. Learn more at tripseed.com

About People and Planet First

People and Planet First is a global verification framework for enterprises that address social or environmental challenges. It verifies that organisations prioritise purpose over private profit, operate with a self-sustaining revenue model, reinvest the majority of surplus into their mission, and have governance structures that protect their purpose over time. Learn more at peopleandplanetfirst.org.