Dubai, UAE, 18 February 2026: Emirates and Loong Air have signed an interline agreement, expanding Emirates’ presence in China and giving its customers access to additional cities beyond its own gateways.

Effective now, Emirates customers have access to 22 points across China operated by Loong Air, including Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. The cities span several regions across East, Northeast, South, Central, and Southwest China.

The partnership offers customers the convenience of booking multi-airline itineraries with a single fare, along with a single seamless baggage policy and consistent fare conditions throughout their journey. Emirates’ expanded reach in China will further enhance connectivity for leisure and business travellers alike, unlocking convenient access to key domestic hubs including Zhengzhou, Changchun, Haikou, Xiangyang, and Dazhou.

Tickets can be purchased on www.emirates.com, through online travel agencies (OTAs), and via travel agents via major GDS. Customers booking through Emirates’ official website can also use online payment methods such as WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Emirates in China

The launch of an interline agreement with Loong Air is part of Emirates’ ongoing commitment to the Chinese market. Last year, the airline launched flights to two new destinations – Shenzhen and Hangzhou, and has further enhanced its product offerings by deploying its award-winning Premium Economy on these new routes, in addition to bringing back its iconic A380 on Shanghai flights.

Emirates has operated in mainland China since 2004. Today, the airline serves five major cities with 49 weekly flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou, operating a mix of A380s, A350s, and Boeing 777s.

In addition to Loong Air, Emirates partners with Air China, China Southern Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines, offering customers access to more than 110 points in China beyond its own network via its existing 5 gateways.

About Loong Air

Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd (abbreviation: Loong Air) was founded on 19 April 2011. It launched passenger services on 29 December, 2013. Headquartered in Hangzhou, the airline has established branches in Xi’an, Chengdu, and Guangzhou.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)