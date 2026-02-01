ASEAN’s tourist arrivals reach 144 million

MANILA, 2 February 2026: ASEAN Tourism Ministers on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing quality, sustainable, and resilient tourism across Southeast Asia through the Joint Media Statement of the 29th Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers.

The Philippines Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, ASEAN 2026 Chair, delivered the statement at a press conference during the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu, Philippines.

Photo credit: DOT. Ministers cited improved connectivity and a diversified range of tourism products, which boosted visitor arrivals.

The statement noted the continued recovery of ASEAN’s tourism sector, with preliminary data showing approximately 144 million international visitor arrivals in 2025. Ministers cited improved connectivity, diversified tourism products, and coordinated marketing efforts as key drivers of the sustained upward trend.

Ministers also acknowledged the conclusion of the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016–2025, highlighting its role in strengthening tourism standards, advancing professional mobility through the Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals, and reinforcing joint regional promotion, positioning ASEAN as a single destination.

Looking ahead, the meeting underscored the implementation of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030 and the ASEAN Tourism Marketing Strategy 2026–2030, which aim to enhance ASEAN’s global visibility through data-driven, digitally enabled campaigns. Ministers emphasised deeper collaboration with the private sector, online platforms, and subregional groupings, as well as the development of cruise tourism and multi-destination itineraries across the region.

According to the statement, the meeting also highlighted efforts to strengthen tourism standards, invest in infrastructure at secondary and tertiary destinations, and build a skilled, future-ready workforce. Ministers likewise welcomed the Philippines’ proposal to develop an ASEAN Sustainable and Resilient Tourism Outlook as a Priority Economic Deliverable under its 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship.

ASEAN Tourism Ministers expressed appreciation to the Philippines for hosting the meeting and agreed that the 30th Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers will be held in Singapore in January 2027.

In addition to the Joint Media Statement of the 29th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers, three other joint media statements were adopted covering the outcomes of the 25th Meeting of ASEAN, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea Tourism Ministers; the 13th Meeting of ASEAN Plus India Tourism Ministers; and the 5th Meeting of ASEAN Plus Russian Federation Tourism Ministers.

(Source: Department of Tourism Philippines)