BANGKOK, 6 January 2026: The PATA Travel Mart 2026 (PTM 2026) will take place in Sarawak, Malaysia, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 18 to 20 August 2026.

The event, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak, will be hosted by the Sarawak Tourism Board and supported by Business Events Sarawak.

Photo credit: PATA.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid stated, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), and Business Events Sarawak for recognising the strategic importance of the tourism economy and for their commitment to hosting PATA Travel Mart 2026. As a long-standing and valued member, STB has consistently supported a wide range of collaborative initiatives over the years. PTM 2026 will not only align with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign and PATA’s 75th Anniversary, but also mark STB’s 45th year of membership with the Association, making it a truly special occasion for Sarawak, PATA, and all participants.”

STB CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor added: “Hosting PATA Travel Mart 2026 is a milestone for Sarawak and a testament to our growing presence on the global tourism stage. It is our opportunity to present Sarawak’s cultural heritage, biodiversity, and business-ready infrastructure to the world, while underscoring our commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism. This event complements Visit Malaysia 2026 and will strengthen our ties with international industry leaders, creating lasting partnerships that benefit our communities and tourism stakeholders.

Registration for PTM 2026 is now open. Interested parties are invited to register by contacting the PATA Events Department at [email protected].

About PATA Travel Mart

PATA Travel Mart is among the longest-running B2B travel trade exhibitions in the Asia Pacific region. The event provides a dynamic platform for connecting global buyers and sellers across a broad spectrum of the tourism sector. PTM 2026 is expected to welcome participants from over 60 destinations worldwide, facilitating more than 10,000 targeted business appointments during its two-day programme.

For more information on the event, visit the PATA Travel Mart 2026 page.

(Source: PATA).