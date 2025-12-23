Sichuan Airlines boosts flights to KUL

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 December 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomed Sichuan Airlines on the successful launch of its inaugural direct Chongqing–Kuala Lumpur service. This marks Sichuan Airlines’ second city connection to Malaysia, building upon its established Chengdu route.

The inaugural flight, 3U 3773, touched down at KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at approximately 1145, establishing direct air connectivity between Chongqing and Kuala Lumpur.

Tourism Malaysia. The inaugural flight was officially welcomed by Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion II); Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Senior Director of Tourism Malaysia; Mohd Shaffreen Nooranee, Manager Marketing Communication & Services at MAHB; Zhou Cunming, Area General Manager (Malaysia/ Singapore/ Indonesia) of Sichuan Airlines and Allen Chan, Managing Director of Jayun Holiday (Sichuan Airlines Malaysia GSA). They were joined by Tourism Malaysia’s mascots, Wira and Manja, as well as the Sichuan Airlines crew to mark the launch of the Chongqing–Kuala Lumpur route.

Operating three times per week, the service links Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CKG) to KLIA (KUL). Utilising an Airbus A321/A320 aircraft, the route offers 160 passengers, significantly enhancing connectivity between Malaysia and Southern China while supporting growth in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

Passengers were warmly welcomed by Samuel Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia; Mdm. Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Senior Director, International Promotion Divisions (Asia/Africa) of Tourism Malaysia; Azmi Abdullah, Senior Deputy Director, International Promotion Divisions (Asia/Africa) of Tourism Malaysia; Zhou Cunming, Area General Manager (Malaysia/ Singapore/ Indonesia) of Sichuan Airlines; and officials from Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Commenting on the launch, Samuel Lee Thai Hung stated that the new service reflects the continued strengthening of tourism relations between Malaysia and China. The direct connectivity improves travel convenience for visitors from Chongqing and surrounding regions, while reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination in Southeast Asia, offering rich culture, diverse tourism offerings, and natural attractions.

From January to August 2025, Malaysia recorded 3.3 million visitor arrivals from China, reflecting a 27.5% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2024. This sustained growth highlights Malaysia’s strong appeal among Chinese travellers, supported by enhanced air connectivity, vibrant urban destinations, renowned culinary experiences, and island getaways.

Tourism Malaysia remains committed to working closely with airlines, airport authorities, and industry stakeholders to expand international air connectivity further. In line with preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), the launch of this inaugural route marks a timely boost in reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

The government’s target for VM2026 is twofold: to welcome 47 million international visitors and to inspire a significant surge in domestic travel, ensuring the campaign’s success as a comprehensive strategic framework for the nation’s tourism future.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)