BANGKOK, 15 December 2025: Dusit Thani College (DTC), Thailand’s first and largest institute dedicated to hospitality education and training under Dusit International, has taken a significant step in advancing its global expansion by partnering with Alkhaleej Training and Education, a leading education provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It enables DTC to fast-track its Talent Opportunity Programme (TOP) to the Kingdom as its first global licence partner, opening the door to further international expansion.

Photo caption: The signing took place at the TOURISE Global Summit 2025 in Riyadh. Pictured (from left): Ms Amna Alyamani, Culinary Director, Alkhaleej; Mr John Lohr, Executive Director of External Affairs, Dusit Thani College; Dr Atthawet Prougestapron, Rector, Dusit Thani College; Mr Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Compensation and Nominations Committee; Dr Hatem Aldryaan, CEO, Alkhaleej; and Mr Khaled Aldryaan, Vice President, Alkhaleej.

Designed as an affordable and flexible pathway that helps talent get trained, gain experience, and secure a job in six months or less, TOP combines more than 280 hours of intensive practical learning with a two-month classroom phase, followed by a guaranteed four-month internship at leading four- and five-star hotels across the Dusit Hotels and Resorts portfolio and established local partners. Graduates are equipped for entry-level roles in culinary, pastry, food and beverage, and guest service.

Backed by more than 30 years of experience delivering hospitality and vocational training across 60 learning centres nationwide, Alkhaleej Training and Education will provide TOP exclusively at its state-of-the-art training centre in Riyadh, making DTC the first non-Swiss hospitality school to introduce a formal, internationally benchmarked skills-based training pathway in Saudi Arabia.

Alongside the core TOP programme set to launch in January 2026, Alkhaleej will offer specialised ‘TOP UP’ short courses for baristas, concierge professionals, and luxury service roles, as well as B2B upskilling programmes covering digital marketing, food and beverage cost control, housekeeping management, OTA optimisation, pricing strategies, banqueting, and HR. This ensures both individuals and businesses have access to targeted, industry-relevant training solutions that reflect evolving market needs.

Graduates seeking degree-level qualifications will also have a direct pathway to Dusit Thani College’s Bangkok campus, including its four-year BBA programmes in Hospitality Management or Professional Culinary Arts, providing access to internationally recognised education at significantly lower rates than in traditional hospitality destinations such as Switzerland, Australia, the UK, or the US.

“Introducing our TOP programme to the Saudi Arabian market marks another important step in our mission to make high-quality hospitality education accessible to all,” said Dusit Thani College rector Dr Atthawet Prougestaporn. “Through our partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education, we will equip Saudi talent with internationally benchmarked training, global exposure, practical experience, and the industry confidence needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. And the timing could not be more critical, as the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is expanding at unprecedented speed.”

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, Travel and Tourism is set to contribute more than 10% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2025, with employment in the sector projected to reach 2.7 million jobs. As the country accelerates its tourism transformation, demand for large-scale, high-quality training pathways is rising rapidly, creating significant opportunities for programmes such as TOP to deliver impact at speed.

“By licensing TOP to esteemed international partners such as Alkhaleej, we aim to support national tourism strategies, strengthen local workforces, and create meaningful pathways for upskilling, reskilling, and career transitions through the power of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality,” said Dusit Thani College Executive Director of External Affairs John Lohr.

“We are privileged and honoured to have this opportunity, and we are pleased to share that this is just the beginning. We are already exploring several additional international partnerships that will allow us to bring TOP to more destinations worldwide, and we expect to announce similar licence agreements with collaborators in key countries soon.”

Alkhaleej Training and Education, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Hatem Aldryaan, said: “This partnership reflects our longstanding commitment to empowering national talent across the Kingdom’s most promising sectors. With more than three decades of experience building integrated training ecosystems in Saudi Arabia, we are proud to combine our local expertise with Dusit Thani College’s global educational excellence to deliver a truly impactful programme.

“TOP represents a practical, employment-focused model that directly links training with real job opportunities. It arrives at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality growth. It will play a vital role in preparing Saudi talent to compete with confidence and global-level standards under Vision 2030.”

The expansion of TOP into Saudi Arabia aligns with Dusit International’s broader long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s hospitality ambitions, not only through education but also through strategic hotel management agreements.

The company is expected to make its debut in hotel management in the Kingdom with the opening of Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah, Riyadh, in Q1 2026 (phase one).

Set to become the first internationally branded hotel in Al Majma’ah and conveniently located next to Majmaah University near the fast-growing Sudair Industrial and Business City, the property will further reinforce Dusit’s commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing meaningfully to the Kingdom’s dynamic future.

About Dusit Thani College

Dusit Thani College (DTC), located in Bangkok and home to more than 3,500 students, is Thailand’s first and largest institute dedicated to hospitality education and training. A subsidiary of Dusit International, one of Southeast Asia’s leading hospitality companies, the college combines academic excellence with practical, real-world experience to nurture students’ holistic development and equip them with the knowledge and skills to excel as global hospitality professionals.

For more information, visit dtc.ac.th/en/home.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Thani College).