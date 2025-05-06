Agoda names top school holiday spots

SINGAPORE, 7 MAY 2025: As school breaks and summer holidays get underway digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top family travel destinations in Asia for 2025, based on search data from January to March 2025.

Agoda identifies the top 10 family-friendly destinations in Asia — Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul, with Singapore, Bali, Taipei, Okinawa, and Hong Kong.

Photo credit: Agoda.

According to Agoda’s 2025 Trend Survey, family travel is on the rise, with over a third of travellers (34%) planning to explore the world with their loved ones this year — a testament to the growing desire for shared experiences. Families embrace the joy of travel together, but none more so than travellers from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, leading the charge as the most avid family travellers in order of importance.

For city-loving groups, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore deliver a mix of culture, entertainment, and kid-friendly attractions. Beach lovers can head to Bali or Okinawa, while foodies can explore Bangkok’s famous street food or family-friendly mega shopping malls.

Agoda Associate Vice President North Asia Hiroto Ooka said: “Family travel is all about creating memories that last a lifetime, and Agoda is here to make that as seamless and affordable as possible. Whether it’s a beach escape, a city adventure, or a mix of both, Agoda’s got the perfect stay for every family. Plus, with our mobile app, finding the best deals is as easy as planning your next family game night.”

(Source: Agoda)