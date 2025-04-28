Mastercard releases 2025 Halal Travel Trends report

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2025: In a rapidly evolving Muslim travel market, travellers are searching for more authentic experiences, with 33% of consumers becoming more conscious of their social, cultural, and environmental footprint.

Nearly one-third of Muslim travellers rank culinary experiences (29%) and sustainable, ethical practices (28%) as their top choices, according to the newly launched Mastercard-CrescentRating Halal Travel Trends 2025 report.

Mastercard CresentRating Halal Travel Trends 2025.

The latest research from partners Mastercard and CresentRating, supported by the Pacific Asia Travel Association, explores the key trends transforming the travel landscape. It highlights growth opportunities for destinations and businesses to engage with today’s values-driven Muslim traveller.

Today’s Muslim travellers are not just seeking destinations; they’re seeking purposeful, values-driven journeys that educate, inspire, and leave a lasting positive impact. From ethical dining to community-led tourism, the global shift toward more meaningful travel experiences is gaining momentum.

According to the Halal Travel Trends 2025 report, educational and awareness-based travel has become a top priority for Muslim travellers. Notably, 72% of industry experts identified regenerative tourism as the next significant evolution in responsible travel.

As demand for ethical, inclusive tourism continues, destinations and brands must align with these emerging values to remain competitive and relevant.

CrescentRating & Halaltrip CEO Fazal Bahardeen.

“Halal Travel Trends 2025: Exploring Beyond Boundaries: Where Faith Meets Adventure” report exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive data and in-depth insights into the Muslim lifestyle market, building upon our decade-long partnership and the cornerstone of our research, the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI),” CrescentRating & Halaltrip CEO Fazal Bahardeen explains.

“In this era of fast-evolving consumer preferences, understanding the emerging trends shaping the future of travel is paramount. This report analyses these trends through the lens of CrescentRating’s RIDA (Responsible, Immersive, Digital, and Assured) Framework, offering a holistic outlook on the travel industry and, specifically, the Halal travel landscape.”

Check out the full report: https://lnkd.in/gEksJHp9