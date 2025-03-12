World’s largest drone show will light up Abu Dhabi’s sky

ABU DHABI, UAE, 13 March 2025: Abu Dhabi is set to introduce the world’s largest drone light show, elevating cultural and technological storytelling through a multi-year partnership agreement signed earlier this week.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, Colorado-based Nova Sky Stories, and Abu Dhabi-headquartered Analog, an Emirati company specialising in physical intelligence and mixed reality.

The pioneering initiative will integrate cutting-edge drone technology into large-scale immersive storytelling, further solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation in culture and entertainment. The synchronised drone performances will create artistic narratives across multiple iconic locations, weaving together the emirate’s rich heritage and dynamic future.

It will introduce the world’s most advanced fleet of 10,000 light-show drones, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, blending cultural narratives with advanced drone technology to create immersive experiences.

The signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Nova Sky Stories and Analog. From left Analog Founder and CEO Alex Kipman, DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and Nova Sky Stories CEO and Co-Founder Kimbal Musk,

DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: “By harnessing innovative technologies, we find new and immersive ways to share our vision and culture with the world. This partnership with Nova Sky and Analog will challenge convention, raising the bar for what residents and visitors can experience. These visual spectacles reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leading position in entertainment innovation, delivering experiential and memorable moments for all.”

Nova Sky Stories CEO and Co-Founder Kimbal Musk added: ” With this pioneering initiative, Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of embracing innovation and will have the largest fleet of the most advanced light drones in the world for storytelling and entertainment. Nova empowers the world’s greatest artists and musicians to bring their art to the sky, and we cannot wait to show the world what is possible with a fleet this size.”

Analog Founder and CEO Alex Kipman noted: “We are painting holographic stories in the sky, fusing tradition with next-generation technology so audiences can feel that spark of wonder only possible when imagination meets reality. At Analog, we exist to birth new realities, and in partnership with Nova Sky Stories, DCT Abu Dhabi is reimagining what entertainment can be — one that honours Abu Dhabi’s heritage and sets the bar for immersive experiences worldwide.”

A New Dimension of Storytelling

Powered by real-time synchronisation and adaptive intelligence, the dynamic drone formations will reimagine the possibilities of live entertainment, making Abu Dhabi’s skyline an evolving canvas for art displays and innovation.

Where to see drone shows

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is a location where drone shows are performed. To get up-to-date information about specific show dates and times, check the official Sheikh Zayed Festival website. https://zayedfestival.ae/en.

