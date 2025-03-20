BANGKOK, 21 March 2025: WorldHotels, a brand in the BWH Hotels portfolio, continues its strategic expansion in China by signing Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou, a stylish hotel that will join the prestigious WorldHotels Elite collection.

This marks the brand’s second location in Hangzhou, one of China’s most culturally rich and dynamic cities.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou, our second property in this dynamic and heritage-rich city.

As one of the world’s largest travel markets, China plays a pivotal role in the ongoing expansion of WorldHotels across the Asia Pacific,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

“Following the success of our first Hangzhou property in 2024, this outstanding new hotel will offer guests an exceptional stay, surrounded by local attractions and steeped in history. We are excited to welcome our guests to discover the wonders of Hangzhou.”

Located in Hangzhou’s Gongshu district, the capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China, Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou is designed to cater to business and leisure travellers.

Situated just a five-minute walk from the vibrant Joy City retail complex and surrounded by museums, historical streets, and only footsteps away from the iconic Grand Canal, the hotel offers guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the city’s heritage while enjoying world-class amenities.

The hotel makes a first impression the moment you step into its light-filled lobby, featuring soaring ceilings, a spiral chandelier, and an artistic fountain.

With 295 rooms and suites, including an opulent Presidential Suite offering 138 square meters of lavish living space, this outstanding hotel promises guests an unparalleled experience of modern elegance and comfort.

Guests can indulge in exceptional dining experiences at Puyue, the all-day restaurant, or savour exquisite cuisine at JuPin Chinese Restaurant, which features 10 private dining rooms.

The hotel’s TianLan Chinese Restaurant, located on the 25th floor, elevates the art of Chinese cuisine with breathtaking panoramic views. The Lobby Lounge provides a sophisticated space for meetings or casual gatherings, offering an ideal setting for business professionals and leisure travellers.

For business and social events, the hotel offers 2,500 sqm of conference and banquet space, including 11 meeting rooms and a grand 925-sqm ballroom with nine-metre-high ceilings, capable of hosting large conventions, meetings, and weddings for up to 650 guests.

The hotel is just 11 km from Hangzhou Railway Station and 39 km from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, and Beida Bridge Metro Station is within walking distance.

For more information about WorldHotels, visit www.worldhotels.com.

About WorldHotels

WorldHotels is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels comprises four collections, each with its personality and style to appeal to the needs of today’s traveller. The collections are WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted and WorldHotels Distinctive.