Vietnam Airlines boosts flights to India

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2025: Airline scheduling databases indicate Vietnam Airlines plans to introduce two new routes to India serving Bengaluru and Hyderabad from the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, effective May 2025.

Online airline schedule data sources show the airline posting four weekly flights on the Hanoi – Bengaluru route starting 1 May. Using A321 aircraft, flights will depart Hanoi on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

On 7 May, the airline will introduce a Hanoi – Hyderabad route using an A321 for three weekly flights departing Hanoi on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

However, it’s mums the word from the airline that keeps the lid firmly shut on sales and hasn’t opened bookings for the two destinations on any of its inhouse channels, including its direct-sell socials.

Skyscanner saves the day with flights on sale for both routes.

Hanoi – Bengaluru route

The roundtrip fare on the Hanoi (HAN) – Bengaluru (BLR) route, scheduled to start on 1 May, is USD368 on Trip.com.

Flight VN983 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1900 and arrives in Bengaluru (BLR) at 2200.

Flight VN982 depart Bengaluru (BLR) at 2330 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0525 (plus a day).

Hanoi – Hyderabad route

The roundtrip fare on the Hanoi – Hyderabad route, which will start on 7 May, is USD366 via Trip.com.

Flight VN985 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1915 and arrives in Hyderabad (HYD) at 2215.

Flight VN984 departs Hyderabad (HYD) at 2345 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0525 (plus a day)

VN flies to Beijing on 30 March

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines will launch a new direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Beijing Daxing International Airport, starting 30 March 2025, offering five weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

VN516 Ho Chi Minh – Beijing Daxing 0045-0630

VN517 Beijing Daxing – Ho Chi Minh 0830-1225