SINGAPORE, 11 February 2025: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, and ALL — Accor’s loyalty programme — have taken their partnership to new heights, offering members additional benefits and opportunities to maximise rewards through seamless conversions.

Through this enhanced collaboration, Emirates Skywards members who are also members of ALL can now convert their Skywards Miles into ALL Reward Points, unlocking extraordinary experiences across Accor’s extensive network of over 5,600 hotels across more than 45 Accor brands and 5,000 Limitless Experiences.

For every 4,000 Skywards Miles, members will receive 1,000 ALL Reward Points, which can be redeemed for stays, exceptional dining experiences, or exclusive Limitless Experiences available on ALL.com.

In an exciting development, the partnership introduces seamless two-way conversions between the two loyalty programmes. This feature empowers members to maximise rewards and enjoy unparalleled lifestyle and travel experiences with both brands.

ALL Members can also convert their ALL Reward Points into Skywards Miles, with 4,000 ALL Reward Points equating to 2,000 Skywards Miles. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, and hospitality at sporting and cultural events and tours.

Emirates Skywards Divisional Senior Vice President Dr Nejib Ben Khedher said: “At Emirates Skywards, we’re constantly exploring new ways to help our members maximise the value of every Skywards Mile earned and redeemed. And our enhanced partnership with ALL – Accor’s loyalty programme will offer exactly that. Emirates Skywards members can now convert Skywards Miles to ALL Reward Points and access exceptional hotel stays at more than 45 Accor brands worldwide.

ALL loyalty members can also convert ALL Reward Points to Skywards Miles and enjoy fantastic benefits Emirates Skywards is renowned for – including flight rewards to more than 140 destinations across Emirates’ extensive network. We’re delighted to expand our partnership and work together to offer our members the most rewarding travel experiences in the air and on the ground.”

From iconic destinations like Dubai, Paris, and the Maldives to hotspots like Riyadh and Bali, members can seamlessly combine exceptional hotel stays with world-class air travel, ensuring unforgettable journeys at every step.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.