Chef tags along for expedition cruise

NEW DELHI, 14 February 2025: In a pioneering initiative tailored to the preferences of Indian travellers, Albatros Expeditions offers Indian groups travel with their own Chef or Maharaj onboard option.

Having their own chef on board ensures a customised culinary experience while exploring the polar regions.

Albatros Expeditions: ‘Chef on Board’ for Indian groups.

Announced through STIC Travel Group, the official marketing and sales representative of Albatros Expeditions in India, the initiative targets Indian travellers seeking comfort and personalised service on their expedition journeys.

“Indian travellers have always placed immense value on culinary experiences, and we are thrilled to facilitate this unparalleled offering through our exclusive partnership with Albatros Expeditions,” said STIC Travel Group CEO Isha Goyal. “The enthusiastic response we’ve been receiving reaffirms that bespoke experiences like these are the future of luxury expeditions.”

With four decades of expedition cruising under its belt, Albatros Expeditions continues to redefine industry standards by combining adventure with personalised experiences. The exclusive Chef-on-Board option allows travellers to savour home-style meals or gourmet Indian cuisine while exploring some of the world’s most stunning and remote destinations.

STIC Travel Group has been the exclusive representative of Albatros Expeditions for over two years, successfully bringing polar expeditions to Indian travellers. Building on this success, the partnership is now expanding to include sales of Greenland land-based products and flight ticketing services for the new route between Copenhagen and Kangerlussuaq, operated by Albatros Arctic Circle, in collaboration with Air Greenland.

“After two years of close collaboration, we are deepening our successful partnership with STIC Travel Group. Their expertise and reach in India have already resulted in a few hundred Indian travellers embarking on our polar expeditions in a short span,” said Albatros Expeditions Sales Director Anders Ellemann Kristensen. “We are confident that this new expansion into Greenland will further open up Arctic adventures to Indian travellers seeking extraordinary experiences.”

STIC and Albatros will jointly exhibit at the South Asia Travel and Trade Exhibition (SATTE) in New Delhi from 19 to 21 February 2025 to further engage with industry partners and customers.