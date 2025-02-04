BANGKOK, 5 February 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has appointed Prapaijit Thongma as the General Manager of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island.

A distinguished hospitality professional, Prapaijit brings extensive leadership experience and deep expertise in beach resort management to this exciting new property, set to open in Q1 2025.

Prapaijit Thongma, General Manager of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Having joined Centara Hotels & Resorts in 2001, Prapaijit’s journey began as Front Office Manager at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, where she quickly rose to Director of Rooms. She further honed her skills in various leadership positions, including Executive Assistant Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi and Resident Manager at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Her expertise proved invaluable during the successful openings of both Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, where she was appointed Hotel Manager in 2013 and promoted to General Manager in 2014.

From there, she advanced to Area General Manager, overseeing both Maldives properties — Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives — comprising 252 rooms. Under her leadership, both resorts consistently improved operational performance and maintained exceptional guest satisfaction levels. Her outstanding achievements were recognised when she received the Centara General Manager of the Year Award in 2015.

“We are thrilled that Prapaijit will continue her journey with us as the leader of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island,” said Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “Having been part of the Centara family for a long time, her deep understanding of our values and exceptional expertise in managing luxury beach properties make her the perfect choice to lead this stunning island retreat.”

“I am incredibly proud of my journey with Centara and honoured to take on this new role,” said Prapaijit Thongma, General Manager of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island. “Centara Villas Phi Phi Island is a special destination, and I am excited to bring my years of experience and passion for delivering exceptional service and unforgettable moments to every guest in this breathtaking setting.”

Set in the Andaman Sea, Centara Villas Phi Phi Island artfully blends serenity with the island’s lush landscapes. Guests can unwind by the outdoor pool, refresh at the rejuvenating SPA Cenvaree, or dive into the crystal-clear waters directly from the resort deck. This idyllic retreat offers a tranquil hideaway perfect for families, couples, and groups, with an array of onsite activities and dining venues and a scenic two-hour ferry ride from Phuket.

For more information about Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, please visit: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cpi