BANGKOK, 4 February 2025: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai headlines its playful collaboration with the Build-A-Bear Workshop.

This exciting new collaboration ensures an unforgettable experience filled with fun for all the family, including five themed rooms, exclusively branded bears and a workshop at Zing Deli & Café.

Located on a prime stretch of the Dubai Island waterfront, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai offers an array of amenities such as a stunning outdoor pool, a lazy river, a kids’ fun water play area, waterslides, and cliff jumping points along with numerous recreational activities designed to delight both children and adults.

An exciting collaboration between Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and Build-A-Bear Workshop allows for the perfect blend of fun and imagination. As part of this new partnership, guests can expect brightly coloured themed suites with exclusive branded stuffed animals to remember your wonderful family vacation. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and Build-A-Bear share the same ethos of crafting cherished memories to last a lifetime.

Mirage Build-A-Bear Suite Collection

Prepare for the ultimate sleepover in the all-new Mirage Build-A-Bear Suite Collection, where bright blue walls and playful details bring everyone’s favourite teddy friends to life. Each of the five themed suites features cosy bunk beds, a king-sized bed, and charming Build-A-Bear décor, perfect for fun-loving families. Topped off by magnificent views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf, this 50-square-metre haven invites little imaginations to run wild while parents relax.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai Corporate Director of Operations for the Middle East & Maldives and General Manager Sebastien Scheeg

said: “Our partnership with Build-A-Bear Workshop adds that extra spark of magic, perfectly complementing our family-focused vision. We’re not just offering a place to stay; we’re delivering lifetime moments that guests of all ages will cherish for years to come.”

The Magic Behind Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop is a global brand known for its adorable, customisable stuffed animals and signature heart ceremony where children can seal their new furry friend with a wish. Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear Workshop inspires children of all ages to express themselves through their beloved cuddly toys, accessories, and experiences that celebrate fun, friendship, and imagination. With workshops worldwide, Build-A-Bear provides a unique and memorable experience for children and families alike.

For more information and reservations, please call +971 4 522 9999 or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cdd