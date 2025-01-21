SAMUI ISLAND, 22 January 2025: Celebrate Chinese New Year at Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen from 1230 to 1530 on 2 February for an unforgettable seaside celebration.

Enjoy an exquisite beachfront brunch to mark the beginning of the Year of Vital Energy. This exclusive event, themed “Chinese New Year Brunch by the Sea”, promises a sumptuous selection of dishes crafted from the finest local ingredients.

Menu standouts include Salted Chao Mein, Whole Steamed Fish, Mapo Tofu, and a variety of Chinese-inspired culinary delights sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Packages Available:

Vitamin A: THB 2,490++ per person (including soft drinks).

Vitamin B: THB 3,800++ per person (including soft drinks, wine, beer, and cocktails).

Vitamin Sea: THB 4,200++ per person (including soft drinks, wine, beer, cocktails, and bubbles).

Little Dragons: THB 1,245++ per child (aged 4–11, including soft drinks).

Adding to the festivities, the God of Fortune will make a special appearance, distributing golden chocolate coins and spreading good luck and prosperity. Guests will also enjoy live music, DJ performances, and captivating entertainment in the stunning setting of Chaweng Beach.

This Chinese New Year, embrace the perfect blend of tradition, luxury, and seaside serenity at Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen. Book your place today and create unforgettable memories.

Celebrate in style — book your table now: Contact +66 77 231 625 or email: [email protected]

About Salt Society: Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen is a premier dining destination located on the pristine shores of Samui Island, offering an elevated culinary experience with breathtaking ocean views.

