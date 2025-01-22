Queen Anne’s World Cruise visits Asia

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2025: Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, will mark her Asian debut in March 2025 during her 107-night maiden world cruise, which will visit over 30 destinations in more than 20 countries.

Queen Anne entered service in May 2024 and is Cunard’s first new ship in 14 years. It features 14 decks and 15 dining venues and can accommodate up to 3,000 guests and over 1,200 crew. Other Cunard ships in the fleet include Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

Photo credit: Cunard. Queen Anne.

Queen Anne marked her North American debut when she arrived in New York on 18 January 2025, her first port of call after embarking on her world cruise that started in Southampton, England, on 9 January, 2025.

Female leadership

For the first time in Cunard’s 185-year history, the line has two female leaders in command. Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, one of the few female captains in the maritime industry, is at the helm of Queen Anne, and Katie McAlister, Cunard’s president, is steering the company into an exciting era of luxury cruising.

Asian debut

After New York, Queen Anne will sail around the Americas and South Pacific, followed by New Zealand and Australia, before reaching her first destination in Asia, Manila, on the 67th day of the world cruise.

From there, she will sail to Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City before arriving in Singapore on 24 March. There, she will anchor overnight so guests can enjoy the city until late.

On 26 March, she will set sail to Kuala Lumpur and Penang, followed by Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, Senegal, and Tenerife (Spain) before returning to Southampton on 27 April 2025.

Singapore and Hong Kong are the only destinations in Asia where the ship will stay overnight, a list which includes New York, San Francisco, Auckland (New Zealand), Cape Town (South Africa) and Sydney (Australia).